North Iredell High School closed after four employees test positive for COVID-19

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Iredell High School is closed after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Iredell-Statesville Schools confirmed on Wednesday, June 10 that four North Iredell High School employees have tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers five or more cases on a school campus to be an outbreak.
For safety and full transparency, I-SS has decided to close both the NIHS and the Agriculture Science Early College until further notice.
While the buildings will remain closed, all phone calls will be routed to administrators, and all employees will work virtually.
Iredell-Statesville Schools is working collaboratively with the Iredell County Health Department to conduct contact tracing. As school is currently not in session, there have been a limited number of people on the campus.
As of this morning, all employees will work virtually until advised by I-SS.
At this time, no other individuals at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19. The building is closed so as to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on the school campus and in the community.
“The North Iredell High School campus is a community hub,” stated Superintendent Brady Johnson. “By closing the campus, the I-SS is fulfilling their civic duty to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The Iredell County Health Department has encouraged the Iredell-Statesville Schools to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and state directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
I-SS has also implemented enhanced cleaning of facilities across the district.
Summer athletic conditioning for middle and high school athletes will begin across I-SS on Monday, June 15, 2020.
The North Iredell High School campus will be closed, but the athletic director has made arrangements for NIHS athletes to condition on other I-SS campuses.
