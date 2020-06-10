NC Republicans abandon effort to keep Trump in Charlotte

By BRYAN ANDERSON | AP | June 10, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 8:35 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A proposal by a North Carolina state legislator to keep President Donald Trump in Charlotte for the Republican National Convention will not go up for a vote.

The Republican National Committee oversees the convention, and its chairwoman now says Jacksonville, Florida, is the top site for Trump to accept his party’s nomination.

The last ditch-effort by state Rep. John Torbett of Gaston County contradicted Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s insistence that the state could not promise a full capacity crowd because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Trump will speak elsewhere, the RNC insists some of its business activities will continue to be held in Charlotte.

