NC Republicans abandon effort to keep Trump in Charlotte

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A proposal by a North Carolina state legislator to keep President Donald Trump in Charlotte for the Republican National Convention will not go up for a vote.
The Republican National Committee oversees the convention, and its chairwoman now says Jacksonville, Florida, is the top site for Trump to accept his party’s nomination.
The last ditch-effort by state Rep. John Torbett of Gaston County contradicted Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s insistence that the state could not promise a full capacity crowd because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Trump will speak elsewhere, the RNC insists some of its business activities will continue to be held in Charlotte.
