NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace unveils new #BlackLivesMatter car

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bubba Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports Tuesday revealed a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for the No. 43 Chevrolet.
The new paint scheme, which will run at the NASCAR Cup Series race on Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway, was revealed along with a video message from Wallace on RPM’s social media channels. According to NASCAR, Wallace had significant input on the paint scheme.
“I’m excited for this opportunity to run #BlackLivesMatter on the car for Martinsville,” Wallace says in the video.
Wallace, the lone black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, is calling for the stock car racing organization to ban Confederate flags at race tracks.
He told CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday his position has changed over the years after seeing how uncomfortable the symbol makes some people.
“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”
He said in Tuesday’s video that he hopes the car helps his cause.
“This statement that we have right here. … Running this race car. Being on live television. I think it’s going to speak volumes for what I stand for, but also what the initiative that NASCAR, the whole sport, is trying to push.”
