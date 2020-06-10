Missing Lincoln County teen found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old reported missing in Lincoln County has been found safe and returned home, deputies said Wednesday.
Ameria Mercadez Moss was reported missing after last being seen June 1 when her mother dropped her off at a friend’s apartment on Story Woods Road in Lincolnton.
Moss’ mother says she had spoken with her daughter several times but didn’t know where she’s located.
Wednesday, deputies said Moss was turned over to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. She was then returned to her mother.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.