Man dies at hospital three days after shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for whoever is responsible for a fatal shooting that happened in north Charlotte early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened before 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, on Neuhoff Lane. This is off of Brownes Ferry Road near the the Cheshunt Community.
The victim, identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Malik Kadir, was taken to the hospital. Police say Kadir died from his injuries on Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
