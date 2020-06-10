’Live PD’ host tweets that show has been cancelled

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The host of "Live PD" has tweeted the show has been canceled.
The announcement comes amidst nationwide protest over the death of Geroge Floyd in police custody.
“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” The network said in a statement to NBC affiliate KXAN. “Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them. And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”
Another long time show “Cops” announced its cancelation yesterday for similar reasons.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department was an active participant in the show. We have reached out to them for comment.
