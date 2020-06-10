Jefferson Davis monument torn down by protesters in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The monument of former Confederate President Jefferson Davis has been torn down by protesters.
The statue was brought down late Wednesday night along Monument Avenue.
This is the third statue to be brought down by protesters after the Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park and a Confederate general statue in Monroe Park were also torn down. The Christoper Columbus statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire before being tossed in the lake.
A large crowd gathered around and sang as crews removed the statue from the road and drove away.
Richmond police had been at the scene since it came down around 11 p.m. but have now cleared the area.
Here are more photos of the Jefferson Davis statue pulled down:
NBC12 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.