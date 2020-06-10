Gov. McMaster, S.C. health officials to discuss COVID-19 as statewide cases surpass 15,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the state’s response to COVID-19.
The briefing will take place on June 10 at 4 p.m. at the S.C. Emergency Operations Center.
South Carolina currently has 15,228 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 568 deaths.
State health officials are urging residents to be vigilant in practicing social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 amid public health experts’ concerns over the recent rise in COVID-19 data trends in South Carolina.
“As restrictions are reduced by reopenings and South Carolinians return to their workplaces and participate in recreational activities that might involve crowds, DHEC continues to urge everyone to be vigilant in practicing social distancing and wearing masks to prevent the further spread of COVID-19,” DHES said in a press release Wednesday.
“The more people you expose yourself to, the more you multiply your risk of being exposed to the virus,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “There are those who are finding ways to hold graduations and open businesses safely through careful planning and attention to crowd density and safety measures such as wearing masks. When we don’t do those things, we can put ourselves and others at risk, and case counts will rise.”
There is still a significant risk of being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in a public setting in any community. To reduce the spread, health officials advise everyone to take following precautions:
- Maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others
- Wear a cloth mask that covers your nose and mouth while in public
- Avoid touching frequently touched items
- Regularly wash your hands
- Monitor for symptoms and stay home when sick
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
