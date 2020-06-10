First Alert: Strong thunderstorms fire up late Wednesday into tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Moist, southerly air continues to infiltrate the Carolinas leading to sultry days and stormy nights, and today is no exception.
While the first part of the day is dry, a First Alert has been declared as strong thunderstorms will likely develop across the WBTV viewing area before Wednesday comes to a close.
A cold front will move into the area this afternoon and into the evening hours bringing numerous showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms could become severe with damaging winds and hail are the primary threats. Similar to Tuesday night, heavy rainfall will again be a threat with isolated flash flooding possible in some neighborhoods.
Before the wet weather moves in high temperatures will soar to upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices reaching to mid 90s before the front breaks through the area. Lows will visit the lower 70s with a few lingering showers and storms possible through late evening and overnight hours.
A few spotty rain showers are possible Thursday, but the majority of the day should be dry as highs temperatures are set to top on in the mid to upper 80s. Drier air and calm conditions finally takeover Friday and will continue into Saturday and for the first part of Sunday. During this short dry period, high temperatures will back off a bit into lower 80s.
A few thundershowers aren't out of the picture as the weekend comes to a close Sunday evening. Elevated rain chances will continue through the start of the workweek.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
