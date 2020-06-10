First Alert! Showers and storms this evening give way to lower humidity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The First Alert continues through the evening hours. Showers are possible at any time.
Later on, a cold front will move through. That means we could still see thunderstorms after the sun goes down. (Typically they start to die down when we lose the heating of the day.)
Some of the strongest storms could move in closer to midnight. There is the possibility for heavy rain, gusty winds and possible small hail.
By Thursday morning, the front will be to our east. We could still see a few showers early in the day before the front parks across the Coastal Plain. That is where the best possibility of rain will be during the day.
However, some of our eastern counties could be close enough for a few showers. Highs will be in the mid 80s and humidity levels will mix out through the day.
Friday and Saturday look like winners. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and rain seems unlikely.
By Sunday and Monday rain chances return. Highs will be a tad lower. We will stay in the low 80s.
Make the most of your evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.