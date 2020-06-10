First Alert: Late-day storms could pack a little more punch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With a front stationed back to our west and a tap of tropical moisture streaming our way from the Gulf of Mexico high humidity levels will lead to more downpours today though the risk for severe weather late in the day appears to be a little higher today.
We’ll start off quiet with enough sunshine to push afternoon temperatures back to the upper 80s to near 90° before any serious rain comes to town. The best chance for any organized storms may not develop until very late in the day or even tonight.
The Charlotte metro area may be spared anything serious until after sundown, but much like last night, storms may linger for a good bit of the night. There is concern some of the storms will again produce damaging wind gusts and localized flooding, so we’ve declared a First Alert for the back end of the today and tonight.
The front will slowly push east of the WBTV viewing area Thursday, so our rain chances will be trending down with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s. The best chance for a parting storm looks to be along and east of I-77.
There’ll be very little chance for any rain Friday and Saturday as the front is forecast to push toward the coast and there will be a noticeable drop in the humidity level as well. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!
Afternoon temperatures are likely to hold in the seasonal middle 80s Friday and Saturday before perhaps dropping into the lower Sunday with a return of scattered thundershowers possible late in the weekend.
Stay safe and have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
