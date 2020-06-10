Deputy involved in crash following chase from Gaston to Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy was involved in a crash following a police chase from Gaston County to Lincoln County Wednesday.
Lincoln County Communications confirmed the chase started in Gaston County, but did not say what exactly led to the incident. The chase came to an end near the intersection of NC-27 and Hwy 321 in Lincoln County.
From WBTV’s Sky3, a marked police cruiser that appeared to be damaged along with two SUV’s could be seen at the scene.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Officials said that suspects were taken into custody, but no further information was released.
No names or possible charges have been released.
