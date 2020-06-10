Crews have found body of missing N.C. firefighter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After about 2 days, search teams found the body of Greenville firefighter-in-training Gary Cox Tuesday morning.
He had been missing ever since swimming with his friends, three other firefighters, in the Tar River on Sunday.
Greenville Fire/Rescue held a special procession for Cox outside of Greenville’s Police and Fire/Rescue headquarters Tuesday morning to honor his life.
They escorted the ambulance carrying his body while others lined up outside. Greenville, Vidant and ECU police, as well as city employees, the Red Oak Fire Department and his family, joined the Fire/Rescue team to salute him.
Cox was almost 25 and training to be a Greenville firefighter. He also volunteered with the Red Oak Community Fire Department.
“It's a difficult time,” explained Eric Griffin, the Chief of Greenville Fire/Rescue. “But if I could just say personally, for who Gary is and what he meant to people, I got a real strong feeling that he meant a lot to a lot of people."
Fire/Rescue said they’re ready to offer support and counseling to whoever needs it in the department.
Many of Cox’s friends and coworkers who just found out about his death were not ready to talk, saying it feels too soon. But, their presence at his procession and in showing support and love for one another, in Cox’s name, spoke volumes.
Greenville Police are handling the investigation but say there is no reason to suspect foul play.
