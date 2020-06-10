Coronavirus numbers soar as thousands continue protests in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state of North Carolina and in Mecklenburg County.
As of Wednesday there are 38,171 cases in the state. That jumped from 21,618 cases at the start of Phase Two of the governor’s reopening plan
This comes as thousands of people continue to take the streets to protest for racial justice. It’s too soon to say whether there is a correlation.
“We typically expect to see associated increases around two weeks after whatever the exposure is," Atrium Health Dr. Katie Passaretti said. "It’s also complicated that this all happened around memorial day when there were a lot of events.”
In Mecklenburg County there were 2,921 cases reported on May 22nd when phase 2 began. As of Wednesday, there are 5,841 cases.
It’s keeping people like Gaston County NAACP President Chris Thomason away from protests, although he supports the message.
“With the pandemic that’s going on I’m really hesitant to participate,” Thomason said.
Dr. Ryan Shelton with Tryon Medical Group says there are ways to protect yourself.
“I would suggest staying on the edge or the outskirt not where people are super close together,” Dr. Shelton said.
He also says wear a mask.
“Any facial covering it could be a bandana could just be simple I think that’s a fair ask,” he said.
An ask people like Simon Frozier are following. She says protesting in a pandemic is worth the risk.
"The fact that people are willing to subject themselves to a disease it's how frustrated and angry they are right now."
North Carolina Public Health Director Mandy Cohen also reiterated Wednesday that the right to protest is protected under the first amendment, but it does not mean people should forget to take simple steps like wearing a mask and washing your hands.
