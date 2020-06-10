Chase results in charges for one man, large amount of cash seized

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators say a man who attempted to outrun deputies in the Kannapolis area on Monday night was carrying a large amount of cash.
According to the report, a deputy was on patrol in an area near S. Enochville Avenue and Erwin Woods Drive whe attempted to stop a red Dodge Charger with an expired registration.
When the deputy got behind the Dodge, the driver, now identified as Darius Rodshawn Neal, 30, of Kannapolis, turned on the left turn signal, then turned right on Tanglewood Drive. The deputy then activated his blue lights and attempted a traffic stop.
Neal then stopped in the 200 block of Tanglewood, but sped off as the deputy was walking up to the car.
Neal then turned onto West C stop, running a stop sign and passing several cars in a no passing zone. At one point Neal forced another deputy off the road. Neal then stopped at Mooresville Road where another deputy had blocked the intersection.
Deputies say Neal pulled forward into a patrol car, causing $1000 in damage. Another deputy was able to block Neal from leaving.
Deputies then approached the Dodge, telling Neal to open the door and show them his hands. Neal refused to comply. A deputy struck the driver’s window with his baton. The glass did not break, but Neal did get out of the car.
A search of the car turned up $6971 in cash that was found in the center console and in Neal’s pants.
Neal was initially charged with flee to elude. More charges are possible. Neal was jailed under a bond of $10,000.
