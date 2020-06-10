Carolina Panthers are taking down the statue of team founder Jerry Richardson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - The Carolina Panthers are taking down the controversial statue of former team owner Jerry Richardson for “public safety” reasons.
Construction and flatbed trucks are already in place and the work began Wednesday afternoon. The streets nearest the north gate of the stadium were closed for the statue’s removal.
“We were aware of the most recent conversation surrounding the Jerry Richardson statue and are concerned that there may be attempts to take it down,” a Panthers spokesman said, confirming an earlier report by the Observer. “We are moving the statue in the interest of public safety.”
There has been speculation online that the statue would be an eventual target of the protests against systemic racism that have gripped America for close to two weeks since the death of George Floyd. If the statue was toppled there could have been injuries to protesters or others nearby, and that is part of the Panthers’ reason for removing it now and moving it to an undisclosed location.
It is unclear where the statue is going, and when or if it will return.
Two sources with direct knowledge told the Observer that Richardson wasn’t aware the statue was being taken down Wednesday before the work began. Richardson declined to answer questions about the statue through his spokesman, Jim Gray.
Gray released the following statement on Richardson’s behalf: “Mr. Richardson has made no public comments about the Panthers or the NFL since the sale of the team and doesn’t plan to do so now as a private citizen. He has worked to treat all people fairly in his business and personal lives and, like many other Americans, is troubled by recent events in Minneapolis, Charlotte, and around the country.”
The statue, featuring Richardson wearing a business suit, holding a football and flanked by two snarling Panthers, was given to Richardson by the team’s minority partners on his 80th birthday in 2016. Sculptor Todd Andrews also designed the six enormous black Panthers that have encircled the stadium since 1996.
The sculptor made the Richardson statue 12 feet, 10 inches tall — purposely doubling Richardson’s 6-foot-5 height — Andrews said at the time of the unveiling. As of 3 p.m., about eight people were working on the removal in front of a small crowd of reporters and spectators. At about 3:10 p.m., the Richardson statue was lifted off its pedestal by a crane and placed into a waiting flatbed truck.
Richardson, 83, was the team’s founder and owner from its inception in 1993 until 2018. He sold the club to David Tepper in 2018 following an NFL investigation that found Richardson guilty of multiple instances of workplace misconduct. Richardson was fined a record $2.75 million by the NFL in 2018 after the league’s months-long investigation substantiated allegations of sexual and racial misconduct — claims originally published in a Sports Illustrated 2017 story.
Tepper said in 2018 shortly after taking over the team that he was “contractually obligated” to leave the statue where it was, by Bank of America Stadium’s north gate. Thousands of fans pass by the statue on every game day, and it has served as a frequent backdrop for photos.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 The Charlotte Observer. All rights reserved.