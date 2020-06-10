Candidates get prepared for runoff in State Senate District 16 seat, potential recount

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - In less than two weeks, candidates close in their Tuesday races will battle it out again. The State Senate District 16 seat has been an intense race since the beginning. The candidates are eager to fill the seat that has not been vacant for seven terms.
The race is still on as a candidates go head to head in the runoff. The unofficial election results say Michael Johnson and Tom Nichols will face off on June 23.
WBTV asked each candidate what they wanted voters to think about when going back to the polls in less than two weeks. Nichols says he wants voters to know he is an everyday man.
“I’ve walked the walk that they’ve walked. I’ve paid for health insurance premiums that are so high you just can’t do it. I’ve had to stretch a budget and I’ve had to make ends meet like all these good voters have," says Nichols.
Johnson is relying on his experience.
“I’ve spent the last 13 years doing public service. I’ve been on the Fort Mill school board I’m the chairman of the York County Council," says Johnson. “I know what’s wrong. I have the experience to go to Columbia and fix those things.”
The race from Tuesday is not over yet. Lancaster County election officials say the expect a recount. Both York and Lancaster counties will likely have to recount the votes between second and third.
Only 99 votes are between Michael Johnson and Kristen Blanchard. She says she is going to keep a close eye on the recount.
“God always has a plan and it’s his plan and purpose so I’m excited about what comes next whether it’s a runoff or continuing the work with the community I do already," says Blanchard.
Runoffs are on June 23.
