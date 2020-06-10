Another Harris Teeter worker tests positive for the coronavirus in Charlotte

Also this week, Amazon said two employees at the DLT1 delivery station in Charlotte tested positive for the virus. There have been at least nine other cases at Amazon sites in the Charlotte area: five at the CLT2 fulfillment center on Old Dowd Road, three at the sorting center at CLT4 on 8000 Tuckaseegee Road, and one at CLT5 at 1745 Derita Road in Concord.