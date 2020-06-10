Another Harris Teeter worker tests positive for the coronavirus in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Catherine Muccigrosso/Charlotte Observer) - A Harris Teeter employee who works at the Cotswold Village store in Charlotte tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
This is the second confirmation of an employee of the Matthew-based grocery chain testing positive for COVID-19 in Charlotte in less than two weeks. An employee at the Riverbend Village store tested positive, having last worked at there May 23, the Observer reported last week.
The Cotswold employee last worked at the store seven days ago, Harris Teeter spokeswoman Danna Robinson told the Observer Wednesday. Robinson said store employees were notified.
The store is at 112 S. Sharon Amity Road.
“The associate is under the care of a physician,” Robinson by email. “Upon learning of the case, we worked closely with regulatory agencies, followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures.”
At least eight Harris Teeter employees in North Carolina have tested positive for COVID-19, including a worker at the Arboretum store. There also were two cases at the Indian Trail distribution center and three at the Greensboro distribution center.
OTHER COVID CASES
Florida-based grocer Publix also confirmed Monday a worker tested positive at the Steele Creek Crossings store in Charlotte.
Both Harris Teeter and Publix began requiring employees to wear face coverings in April.
Also this week, Amazon said two employees at the DLT1 delivery station in Charlotte tested positive for the virus. There have been at least nine other cases at Amazon sites in the Charlotte area: five at the CLT2 fulfillment center on Old Dowd Road, three at the sorting center at CLT4 on 8000 Tuckaseegee Road, and one at CLT5 at 1745 Derita Road in Concord.
This week marked the highest number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the News & Observer reported. There were 774 on Tuesday, the highest daily total since the start of the pandemic, surpassing Monday’s record 739.
State health officials Tuesday reported 676 new cases, for a total of 37,160, and 23 deaths, for a total of 1,029, the Observer reported.