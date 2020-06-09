YMCA will no longer name new Charlotte facility after CPI Security CEO following protest remarks

The Y is committed to equity, inclusion and opportunity for all and we are especially focused on racial inequity experienced by African Americans in our community. We are aware of CPI CEO Ken Gill’s recent email comments. We denounce these comments that were hurtful and are at odds with our intent to be a unifying force, a community convener and a place free of racism. The YMCA previously agreed to name a new, much-needed YMCA in the highly diverse Steele Creek area for Ken Gill and his family as lead contributors. The YMCA of Greater Charlotte board voted yesterday that this Y will not be named Gill Family YMCA. As well, we have offered to return to the Gill family capital funds received to date.

- YMCA of Greater Charlotte