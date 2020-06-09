YMCA will no longer name new Charlotte facility after CPI Security CEO following protest remarks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The YMCA of Greater Charlotte announced Tuesday that they will no longer name the facility in Steele Creek after CPI Security CEO Ken Gill following anti-protest comments made by Gill. The organizations is also offering to return funds received to date from the Gill family.
“We are aware of CPI CEO Ken Gill’s recent email comments. We denounce these comments that were hurtful and are at odds with our intent to be a unifying force, a community convener and a place free of racism,” the YMCA wrote.
Jorge Millares, leader of the Queen City Unity organization, shared an email sent to him by Gill in regard to his call for action in response to killings of black people such as George Floyd by police.
On Facebook Friday, Millares said the reaction to his email was overwhelmingly positive, except from CPI Security’s Ken Gill.
In an email to Millares, Gill said, “Please spend your time in a more productive way. A better use of time would be to focus on the black on black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”
“Have a great day, Ken Gill,” the CEO ended his email.
Millares posted Gill’s response on Facebook that because of Gill’s “insensitive and racist comments,” Queen City Unity is calling for a boycott of CPI – #BoycottCPI. Queen City Unity is a nonprofit that says on its website that its mission is to drive equity and equality for all in Charlotte.
The YMCA of Greater Charlotte released the following statement Tuesday, saying their Steele Creek facility would no longer be named after Gill. The YMCA also says they offered to return Gill family capital funds received to date.
The Charlotte Hornets, Charlotte Knights and others ended their partnership with CPI Security in the wake of the email.
The Panthers ended their relationship with CPI Security on Saturday. North Carolina State, South Carolina and the Hornets followed suit on Sunday.
The Hornets released this statement:
“Our chairman has been very clear about his thoughts surrounding the issues of racial equality, social justice and diversity. Hornets Sports & Entertainment shares these values. As a result, we believe it is appropriate at this time to end our partnership with CPI. We notified CPI CEO Ken Gill of our decision earlier today. Across our organization from our ownership, to our players, to our staff, we are fully committed to improving racial equality, social justice, diversity and access to education throughout our community.”
The Knights released this statement:
“As the Charlotte Knights are committed to inclusion and diversity, we were very disappointed to hear of the recent comments made by a representative of CPI Security. As such, effective immediately, we are ending our partnership with CPI which includes sponsorship and branding within our ballpark and on various media platforms. We stand with those in our community and across the country who are working to affect change to bring an end to racism and discrimination.”
The Durham Bulls said on Monday they are not moving forward with CPI Security as well, releasing the following statement:
“CPI is not a current sponsor of the Durham Bulls and we will not be pursuing partnership with them moving forward. All remaining signage from previous contracts is in the process of being removed. CPI’s sponsorship of the Bulls had not been renewed prior to the Minor League Baseball season being postponed in March and we will not be engaging with them about renewing that activity.”
Gill apologized Saturday for using what the leader of a local community group called “racist comments.”
“As a resident and business owner who is committed to the positive development of the Steele Creek area, Malinda and I are proud to impact the future of this community in such a meaningful way,” Ken Gill said in a 2019 press release, after the initial announcement of the YMCA being names after the Gill family.
The YMCA will sit on 30 acres of land along Highway 160 south of Sledge Road.
