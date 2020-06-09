Tropical and unsettled weather continues...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Steamy evening! We have been in the tropical humidity range all day. We will stay there through tomorrow but the humidity will try to break a little bit on Thursday.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible through this evening. The biggest concern will be for heavy downpours. Temperatures will only fall slightly. We will remain in the 70s all night.
Wednesday will be another hot one. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. There is a better chance for rain and even storms tomorrow. There’s a 70% chance for rain. While t-storms are possible, heavy rain will be the biggest threat again.
A front will move through on Thursday but rain will still be a possibility the farther east you go. The best rain chance will be across the coastal plain. Highs will be in the mid 80s but the humidity should start to mix out.
Friday and Saturday look pretty nice. Highs will be in the mid 80s but the humidity will be lower. We will have the best chance for dry weather on those days.
By Sunday and Monday, our rain chances will go back up.
Make it a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
