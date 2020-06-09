Sauna-like humidity leads to downpours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our weather pattern is the picture of consistency. With a front stationed back to our west and a tap of tropical moisture streaming our way from the Gulf of Mexico high humidity levels will lead to scattered downpours over the next few days.
Afternoon temperatures will settle in the mid to upper 80s and stay there through the end of the week. Daily shower and storm chances – in the 50%-70% range – will continue through Thursday as a front closes in on the region from the west.
Even though no organized severe weather is expected, a few stronger storms could develop any day, with torrential rainfall, dangerous lightning and gusty winds possible until the front moves out late Thursday.
There’ll be very little chance for any rain Friday and Saturday as the front is forecast to push to our east and there should be a noticeable drop in the humidity level as well. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!
Afternoon temperatures are likely to hold in the seasonal middle 80s Friday and Saturday before perhaps dropping into the lower Sunday with a return of scattered thundershowers possible late in the weekend.
Keep cool and have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
