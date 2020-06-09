Salisbruy-Rowan NAACP offers support to Salisbury Police

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President published a letter offering measured support to the efforts of the Salisbury Police Department when it comes to working against racial inequality.
The letter was provided to WBTV and is published here, unedited:
On May 25, 2020 we watched the murder of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer through viral video footage. This is an unspeakable tragedy that has caused outrage across the country. In Salisbury we took to the streets of downtown to express racial injustice and the need for reform by protesting.
As relationships with law enforcement agencies and communities around the world are being examined, the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP continues to have a strong relationship with the Salisbury Police Department. Yet, our mission is to uplift people of color in our community and we will hold the Salisbury Police Department and any other law enforcement agency accountable when appropriate.
We ask that you do not let what is happening in Minnesota, Atlanta and other places ruin what we have worked so hard to create in Salisbury. The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP has partnered with the police department to implement the Summer Cease Fire initiative and assisted with the creation of the Chief Advisory Board in which both have been the model for surrounding NAACP branches. The growth and development has taken time but the police department has and continues to move in the right direction.
No, we’re not saying they are perfect but until proven otherwise we shall stand united for the common goal to protect equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being in our community.
What we are doing in Salisbury will not be a sprint, it will be a marathon so we must pace ourselves to fight politically and to continue peacefully protesting. The anger, sadness and frustration that we feel will be the driving force in working towards a better future not only for us but for future generations in our city, county and world.
The letter was signed by NAACP President Gemale Black.
