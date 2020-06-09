Salisbruy-Rowan NAACP offers support to Salisbury Police

We ask that you do not let what is happening in Minnesota, Atlanta and other places ruin what we have worked so hard to create in Salisbury. The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP has partnered with the police department to implement the Summer Cease Fire initiative and assisted with the creation of the Chief Advisory Board in which both have been the model for surrounding NAACP branches. The growth and development has taken time but the police department has and continues to move in the right direction.