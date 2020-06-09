Rowan and Cabarrus Schools to consider starting sports for high schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High School sports may soon be getting underway. The N.C. High School Athletic Association is lifting its dead period June 15, which would allow its more than 400 member schools to begin summer practices.
There is a catch, several, in fact, and some school systems, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, won’t be starting just yet. But in Rowan-Salisbury, and many other local school systems, they are taking steps to get started.
“High School sports have always been an integral part of the community, high school," said Rick Vanhoy, the Athletic Director for Rowan-Salisbury Schools. "Football Friday Nights are always an exciting time for everybody. I can remember being here at Raider Stadium on Friday night, it being packed to the gills. It didn’t really matter what our record was, they were just wanting to be a part of the experience.”
Sadly, that experience has been missing during the COVID-19 pandemic with basketball, baseball, and other spring sports canceled, and practice for other sports postponed. But the state is giving guidance on how it could start again, and local districts are taking the first steps.
NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said the ultimate decision to return to the field is up to each individual school system.
“We want to get our kids back as fast as we can but we want to do it right," Vanhoy added.
That means following strict protocols. Things like daily monitoring of temperatures and checking for symptoms, keeping records, and big changes in how practice would take place.
“A basketball player can go in the gym but he can only use his basketball. That’s a single basketball. He can’t share it, he can’t pass it, he can’t catch it from someone, he shoots it he has to go rebound it, bring it back," Vanhoy said. “Football, it will mainly be conditioning wise…but the problem is, they can hit dummies, but the problem is after they hit a dummy it’s going to have to be cleaned.”
Even with the protocols, many in the community are ready to see the kids play again. Tommy Welch works at well-known Dale’s Sporting Goods.
“We’re very much looking forward to sports staring not only personally for me, I have two children in the school system who play sports," Welch said, "but from a business perspective, Dale’s Sporting Goods, we’re waiting for school sports to start, that is our livelihood at Dale’s Sporting Goods.”
“There’s nothing like seeing your kids and being around your athletes and just getting a sense of how they’re doing and what’s going on in their lives because those are things you can’t pick up from a text message or something like that," Vanhoy added.
Vanhoy said RSS put a committee together in May for the purpose of designing a reopening of high school sports. He says the plan that the committee put together it closely matches the state’s guidelines.
They’ll take it to the school board and look for approval.
On Monday, Cabarrus County Schools announced its plan for sports, saying that athletic teams for high school fall sports and bands will be allowed to return to campus for voluntary workouts beginning July 6, 2020.
Summer workouts initially will be allowed for fall sports only. Winter, spring and middle school sports will not be allowed to start on July 6th.
All workouts will be conducted keeping the health and safety of our student athletes and staff in mind and in compliance with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s (NCHSAA) Reopening of Sports/Activities Summer Guidelines and guidance from the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
CCS plans to use the next few weeks to ensure each high school has the necessary supplies/ equipment needed and that athletic personnel are trained to follow the recently released NCHSAA guidelines.
