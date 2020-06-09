Rocky Mount, N.C. approves removal of Confederate monument

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina city of Rocky Mount has approved the removal of a Confederate statue that has stood for more than a century.
CBS 17 reports that the Rocky Mount City Council approved the removal Monday night.
The vote follows several days of protests in North Carolina and across the country against racism and police brutality.
The demonstrations were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
Since Floyd’s death, Virginia’s governor has ordered the removal of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the city of Richmond.
The city’s mayor has also announced plans to remove other Confederate monuments.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved