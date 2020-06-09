Prime Beverage Group to add 231 jobs in Cabarrus County

“We were first introduced to this project in Spring of 2019 and have enjoyed working with the team through the location decision process,” noted Samantha Grass, Recruitment Project Manager at Cabarrus Economic Development. “We are very excited that Prime Beverage has officially selected the City of Kannapolis and Cabarrus County for their location. In addition to their investment, their plans include the creation of over 200 new full-time quality jobs. We look forward to them joining our community and assisting them as they grow and expand operations into the future. And we also look forward to working with the Maxis Advisors team in the future to help locate more companies to the community.”