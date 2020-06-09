Police find two pig heads on I-277 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they found two pig heads on I-277 in Charlotte Monday night.
Officers located the two pig heads on the concrete median divider on I-277 and completed a report.
No further information was provided about this incident, but CMPD Chief Kerr Putney was asked about whether he looked at the incident as a threat during a Tuesday night virtual press conference.
“More symbolic than anything I would imagine," Putney said. “Unfortunately though - we have had a lot of personal threats to our officers and their families and we’re taking those very seriously and taking proper precautions.”
