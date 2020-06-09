Nancy Mace wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in SC’s 1st congressional district

“First, we want to congratulate Nancy Mace on becoming our Republican nominee. Now is where the rubber meets the road. Beating Democrat Joe Cunningham is going to require party unity and a lot of work. But we’ve got the resources and manpower to do it. We’re ready to get to work highlighting Cunningham’s liberal Democrat record that’s proved he’s put his Party over the Lowcountry. And I’m confident we’ve got the drive and organization to flip this seat back to the Republican Party in November.”