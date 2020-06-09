Nancy Mace wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in SC’s 1st congressional district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Nancy Mace has won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in South Carolina’s 1st congressional district, according to the Associated Press.
Mace faced Kathy Landing, Chris Cox, and Brad Mole in Tuesday’s primary. She will face Rep. Joe Cunningham in November’s election.
Mace held her victory party at Shem Creek, and the race was called around 8:45 p.m.
She has been serving in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2018 but hopes to take her platform to Washington D.C.
Mace took the stage once the race was called and thanked her supporters.
She also talked about growing up in Goose Creek, dropping out of high school and then getting back on track and graduating from The Citadel.
Tonight, she also thanked the three candidates she ran against.
She will now face Joe Cunningham in the November election. He is the first Democrat to hold this seat since the 1980′s and Mace wants to claim it for the GOP once again.
SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement on the primary results:
“First, we want to congratulate Nancy Mace on becoming our Republican nominee. Now is where the rubber meets the road. Beating Democrat Joe Cunningham is going to require party unity and a lot of work. But we’ve got the resources and manpower to do it. We’re ready to get to work highlighting Cunningham’s liberal Democrat record that’s proved he’s put his Party over the Lowcountry. And I’m confident we’ve got the drive and organization to flip this seat back to the Republican Party in November.”
