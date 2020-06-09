Molly’s Kids: Bedside music inside Levine Children’s for Bethany Childers

Abby said nurses knew about Bethy's journey through reading #MollysKids posts. Bethany has had a long, long journey... and is a fighter. No doubt. For those who follow closely and have for awhile, you'll remember Bethany was the first child to publicly use CBD oils to help her heal. Abby videotaped herself giving Bethany CBD when it was still illegal, then boldly gave me permission to put it on the news. She wanted to help show how keeping the strain of medicinal marijuana illegal made no sense to parents who were only wanting to try and save their children.