Molly’s Kids: Bedside music inside Levine Children’s for Bethany Childers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bethany Childers. A longtime one of our #MollysKids. In the hospital for weeks now; her mom, Abby, has been keeping us updated through her Facebook page: Bethany's Butterflies. Today, she posted this video of a Music Therapist coming into play guitar and sing to Bethany by her bedside.
Abby said nurses knew about Bethy's journey through reading #MollysKids posts. Bethany has had a long, long journey... and is a fighter. No doubt. For those who follow closely and have for awhile, you'll remember Bethany was the first child to publicly use CBD oils to help her heal. Abby videotaped herself giving Bethany CBD when it was still illegal, then boldly gave me permission to put it on the news. She wanted to help show how keeping the strain of medicinal marijuana illegal made no sense to parents who were only wanting to try and save their children.
It worked. As you know. CBD oils are now legal across North Carolina.
The oils also worked in Bethany. That CBD, years ago, helped her get out of Hospice care and back into school.
Recently Bethany has had another setback. Abby has been by her side for 23 days inside Levine Children's.
This video today resonated. How COVID might keep on and protests and activism and change and racism and riots and police are what’s in headlines... but cancer and illness and heart disease and children with uphill medical battles don’t go away. Frontline workers inside healthcare facilities continue to do the best they can; showing humanity in ways that sometimes just includes picking up a guitar to calm a room and cover the noise of a ventilator.
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
