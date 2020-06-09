Moe Brown wins SC’s 5th Congressional District primary, will face Ralph Norman

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - The South Carolina Democratic Party has picked the nominee who will face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman in the 5th District congressional race.
The Associated Press declared former University of South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Moe Brown the winner Tuesday night over challenger Sidney Moore, a former York County Council member. Moore sought the Democratic nomination for the 5th District in 2018.
Norman, R-Rock Hill, has held the seat since 2017, following a special election after Mick Mulvaney became President Donald Trump’s budget director. Norman won the 2018 election again facing Democratic challenger Archie Parnell.
With about 45% of statewide precincts partially reported at 9 p.m., Brown was ahead with almost 70% of the vote.
Brown, of Fort Mill, has earned a name in the world of South Carolina politics. He worked in the state Commerce Department under then-Gov. Nikki Haley. Bakari Sellers, a former state legislator and CNN commentator, spoke at Brown’s campaign kick-off event in March. Also, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham challenger Jaime Harrison has helped campaign for the football star.
Brown also has utilized his football connections during his campaign. A slew of former Gamecocks and NFL players, including Captain Munnerlyn, Darian Stewart and Jamar Nesbit, were among the crowd at his kick-off. Munnerlyn was a longtime Carolina Panthers safety. Stewart played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tuesday’s statewide primaries also included S.C. House and Senate races, U.S. House seats and several local races in York, Lancaster and Chester counties.
