McClancy Seasoning expanding Lancaster County operations, creating 108 new jobs

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - McClancy Seasoning announced a $9.4 million investment to expand its operations in Lancaster County.
The move will create 108 new jobs and more than double the company’s employment.
The announcement came through a press release from the South Carolina Governor’s office.
The company moved its spice-making operations to Lancaster County in 1983. McClancy will also increase its operations at both its Indian Land locations.
The company is adding a 20,000-square-foot expansion at its 1 Spice Road facility and a 50,000-square-foot expansion at its facility located at 8746 Charlotte Highway. The expansions will enable the company to significantly grow production and distribution capabilities for major fast food restaurants, food manufacturers and its private label packaging.
The expansion is expected to be completed by September 2021.
“It is always great to see a company succeeding in our state - especially a family-owned business like McClancy Seasoning," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a press release. "This company’s decision to invest more than $9 million and create 108 new jobs is great news for the Lancaster County community and the hardworking people who live there.”
