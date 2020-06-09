Man charged with inciting a riot after shots fired during Salisbury protest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of firing a gun into the air after confronting protesters in Salisbury has now been charged with inciting a riot.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant on Jeffrey Alan long, 49, of Kernersville. The warrant was issued by Salisbury Police on June 3. Long is charged with one felony count of incite rioting (willful engaging in a riot.)
Long was released on $20,000 bond.
Police say he fired a gun into the air during a protest near the Fame statue at the intersection of W. Innes and Church Streets after getting into an argument with protesters on May 31.
Officers say they witnessed Long pull a handgun from his waistband and fire two rounds into the air from a 9mm semiautomatic pistol. He put the gun back in his waistband and walked away towards the 100 block of Church Street, followed by protesters.
Officers took Long into custody as he made his way back to the intersection, recovering a second handgun from an ankle holster.
In a separate incident on the next night, police said that Harvey Lee McCorkle, III, threw a rock through the window of The Salisbury Post. McCorkle was also charged with the felony charge of inciting a riot.
Police say McCorkle was identified by several people and was seen on video during the protest.
