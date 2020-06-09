Lindsey Graham wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lindsey Graham has won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate., according to the Associated Press.
Graham faced three challengers: Duke Buckner, Michael Lapierre and Joe Reynolds.
He will appear on the November ballot against democratic candidate Jaime Harrison.
Graham released the following statement:
“I am deeply grateful and humbled by the trust placed in me by South Carolina Republicans, and I will not let them down,” said Senator Graham. “The November election will be one of the most consequential in our history, and it will provide voters with a stark choice between the Democrats’ socialist agenda or security and prosperity through free enterprise and security.
“I know who I am and what I believe. Over the last six years, I have fought to rebuild our military, cut taxes and regulations, keep Americans safe by defeating radical Islamic terrorists, and confirm conservative judges to the federal bench as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In each of those areas, we’ve succeeded beyond expectation. As we work to revive our economy while keeping Americans safe from COVID-19, we need leaders with a proven track record of success.
“I will continue tackling the tough issues facing our country through conservative problem solving and reaching across the aisle when it makes sense. Let it be known: I’m just getting warmed up!”
SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement on the results:
“Senator Graham has worked tirelessly for the people of South Carolina, defended Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh, and has supported President Trump. Now, the work begins in earnest to beat Democrat Jaime Harrison in the fall. We’re ready and eager to make that happen and re-elect Senator Graham in November.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.