Lincoln County teen reported missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 15-year-old last seen June 1 has been reported missing in Lincoln County.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Ameria Mercadez Moss was last seen last Monday around 10 p.m. when her mother dropped her off at a friend’s apartment on Story Woods Road in Lincolnton.
Moss’ mother says she has spoken with her daughter several times but doesn’t know where she’s located.
Moss is described as being around 5′1″ and 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has two piercings on her lower lip. Moss was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and pink slide on shoes.
Anyone with information on Moss’ whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.
