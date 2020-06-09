Implosion set for ‘High Rise Prison’ in Burke County

MORGANTON, NC (WBTV) - A building that some officials say is the tallest one between Asheville and Charlotte will be just a pile of rubble next month, say officials.
The 16-story former prison building, officially called the Western Youth Institution, but more commonly known as the High-Rise Prison will be imploded on July 11.
The prison, which housed youthful offenders, was shut down years ago. A state bond was passed then and part of that money was earmarked for a regional National Guard Readiness Center.
Officials thought the prison building could be renovated and used for that but experts determined it was not cost effective.
The National Guard will still use the property, but the building had to go.
Crews have already begun the process of drilling locations for the explosives that will be used, though no explosives will be placed until just before the implosion.
The immediate area will be cordoned off to the public and there is no word yet if there will be a place to view the implosion.
The building was constructed almost 50 years ago with the first inmates brought to the prison in May, 1972.
