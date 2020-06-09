Heat indices reach lower 90s with a few showers, thunderstorms possible Tuesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm, moist air continues to invade the Carolinas paving the way for a few afternoon and early evening storms.
While these storms will be fairly disorganized, they will be capable of producing gusty winds and heavy downpours in some neighborhoods.
Despite the prevalence of mostly cloudy skies the midday period, a few breaks in the cloud cover should give way to some sunshine before sunset. But even without the aid of ample direct sunlight, high temperatures are set to climb into the mid to upper 80s during the early evening hours.
Combined with the influx of moisture lingering over the area, it will feel like it’s in the lower 90s during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Overnight lows will only fall to the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
The hot and stick pattern continues through Thursday with storm chances inching up over the next 48 hours as a cold front closes in on the Carolinas.
Friday and the first half of the weekend should be rather calm, comfortable and dry. Highs will remain in the mid 80s through the rest of the week before backing off a bit as wetter weather returns starting Sunday,
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
