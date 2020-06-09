Gaston County protestors want confederate monument removed from court house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Protests for the Black Lives Matter movement have also re-ignited protests over confederate monuments. The monument that sits outside of the Gaston County courthouse is an example of this.
In 1912, the statue of a private in the Confederate Army was dedicated at the former Gaston County Courthouse. In 1998, it moved to the new courthouse where it still stands today.
“Every year since there has been discussion about it being removed and placed in a museum where it should have been all along,” NAACP of Gaston County President Chris Thomason said.
Thomason is still fighting for its removal, and he’s not alone.
The Gaston County Freedom Fighters, made up of youth activists, organized a protest outside of the monument Tuesday night.
“People walk into the courthouse everyday looking to fight for justice, looking to win cases,” activist Jamal Gillespie said. “I feel their confidence is demeaned being a minority or not being of a confederate viewpoint.”
They view the monument as an insult, and that is why they are protesting.
“They use this statue as a way of saying we’re still in control here," activist Rashaan Stephens said. “We’re looking over you, we stand taller than you.”
But Gaston County Commissioner Chad Brown disagrees, he believes it can be educational.
“The history part of the monument is where we can come and tell children of all races, this is why we don’t want slavery,” Commissioner Brown said. “You can show both sides and make it a platform.”
This petition is not the first one Commissioner Brown has seen, but he says he still wants to find a way to unite people with different views on it.
“If we can teach about history, there are some things we never want to repeat itself,” Commissioner Brown said.
According to the county, the issue was brought to commissioners in 2015 and again in 2017. It is now being brought up for a third time in 2020.
“I think it’s good to have continuing dialogue between members of the community and leaders of the community to ensure peoples voices are heard,” Gaston County Public Information Officer Adam Gaub said.
This monument also sits along Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and across from a statue of him. Commissioner Brown says that’s an example of showing different aspects of history together, but protesters say they find it insulting to the legacy of MLK Jr.
