Friendship 9 member speaks about protests and racial injustice across the country

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - David Williamson, a Rock Hill resident and member of the Friendship 9, didn’t realize he and his friends would be mentioned in the history books when they staged a sit-in at a local business in 1961.
Williamson and several other young men went into McCrory’s lunch counter, a Rock Hill eatery, and ordered food from the whites-only counter. When the men refused to leave, they were arrested.
Williamson spoke to WBTV about the 1961 sit-in and the current protests happening around the country.
“We did it for trying to bring about change,” explained Williamson.
The group of students was dubbed the ‘Friendship 9’. After being initially jailed for the sit-in, the men were eventually acquitted of all charges in 2015.
The men are now honored in Rock Hill. The town has placed commemorative placards near the location where McCrory’s once operated. While Williamson’s protest happened nearly 60 years ago, he’s well aware of the current wave of protests and demonstrations happening across the country in response to George Floyd’s death.
“To me it was all unnecessary, and this is not the first time something like this has happened,” said Williamson about Floyd’s death. “It’s been going on all the way back to when I was a little boy. I’ve seen things that shouldn’t have happened.”
Williamson has taken note of the way different groups have been protesting. While he approves of some protests, he condemns violence.
“I believe in peaceful protest, but the violence and the looting, I don’t believe in that part,” said Williamson.
While several gatherings and demonstrations have happened in the Charlotte area, Williamson has not been a part of them. He said he is still nursing an injury.
“I haven’t been out to protest because I’ve got a broken arm, and I’m walking with a cane and I’m scared I might get crushed in the crowd, so old people sometimes have to sit on the sidelines,” explained Williamson.
The Friendship 9 member said he isn’t surprised that the United States is still dealing with issues of race and inequality.
“Until Congress, and we get leaders that believe in justice for everybody, this gonna continue to happen,” said Williamson.
He is encouraging other protesters and members of the public to register to vote.
“I wish that they would come together, register to vote and make sure they vote when the time comes, not only just for the president, but vote for city council, county commission, everybody, senators and the congressman. We got people up there in congress afraid to say anything about anything and that’s just disgusting,” said Williamson.
Despite the protests and tension across the country, Williamson is hopeful the younger generations will help improve race relations in America.
“Oh yes, always got to have hope and I believe the generation that’s coming on now, they work together and I think they gonna bring about this change and I might not see it, but I know it’s coming. It might be the near future, but it’s coming,” said Williamson.
