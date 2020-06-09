Florence Co. deputies searching for missing woman last seen entering taxi

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 30-year-old woman.
Ashley Elizabeth Bowman, of Mt. Airy, N.C., was last seen on Friday, June 5, entering a white taxi van and leaving the Travel Lodge Motel on W. Palmetto Street, according to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Bowman entered the taxi with an unknown male passenger.
Bowman is described as about 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds. She has a tattoo of a green heart on her left hip, according to family members.
Anyone with information on Bowman’s whereabouts is asked to call FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-phone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
