Federal government seizes alleged Charlotte drug house, site of ‘significant’ criminal activity

“According to published news reports and interviews of neighbors, as well as the information set forth in the filed Complaint, this house was a scourge on a family-friendly neighborhood near a school," U.S. Attorney R. Andrew Murray said in a statement. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office, federal law enforcement, and CMPD will use all of the tools at their disposal—including but not limited to civil forfeiture— to remedy neighborhood problems caused by property owners who repeatedly allow and encourage criminal activity to plague Charlotte-area neighborhoods.”