Federal government seizes alleged Charlotte drug house, site of ‘significant’ criminal activity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The United States government has seized ownership of a alleged drug house in Charlotte.
The house, located on Lytham Drive, stands about 450 feet from South Mecklenburg High School.
The government alleged the house “was the site of a significant and serious drug-related criminal activity and posed a threat to the safety and welfare of the surrounding neighborhood.”
The home was the subject of 79 calls for service from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police since 2013. It was the site of a drug-related double-homicide in which four people were shot, four separate drug overdoses, a first-degree arson where past residents burned down a shed, storage for a stolen vehicle and numerous cases where officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia and people possessing drugs.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office used a provision of federal law designed to target drug homes for civil forfeiture.
“According to published news reports and interviews of neighbors, as well as the information set forth in the filed Complaint, this house was a scourge on a family-friendly neighborhood near a school," U.S. Attorney R. Andrew Murray said in a statement. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office, federal law enforcement, and CMPD will use all of the tools at their disposal—including but not limited to civil forfeiture— to remedy neighborhood problems caused by property owners who repeatedly allow and encourage criminal activity to plague Charlotte-area neighborhoods.”
