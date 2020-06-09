Deputy cleared of any wrongdoing in deadly Caldwell Co. shooting

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Caldwell County deputy involved in the fatal shooting a man in April has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the District Attorney’s Office.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24 on Miller Hill Road within Lenoir city limits. The deputy was responding to a call of a suspicious person along that road when he saw a man, later identified as 28-year-old Timothy Sides Jr., standing in the middle of the highway. As the deputy exited the patrol car, Sides approached the deputy and a confrontation occurred, Sheriff Alan Jones says.
That’s when officials say the deputy fired his weapon, killing Sides. The deputy was wearing a body camera at the time of the incident.
Officials say their investigation shows that the man had a handgun with him at the time of the shooting. The deputy involved was not injured and was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.
Following a review of the investigative findings by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the district attorney says there was no evidence of criminal misconduct on the part of Deputy James Curtis, and his use of force in the death of Timothy Sides Jr. was justified.
Deputy Curtis was placed on administrative leave pending findings of the investigation, but has returned to active duty.
