Coronavirus posed challenges leading up to Tuesday in-person voting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Everyone who voted absentee in the primary ended up missing the in-person safety precautions taken by the state. Social distancing, long q-tips to use to touch the screen and fewer poll workers which meant fewer precincts open.
The lines outside Ebinport Elementary in Rock Hill grew longer throughout the day. Hundreds voted in person despite the pandemic.
”Voting is extremely important right now especially with everything going on. We need to get the right person in office," says Jeremy Gayle, one in-person voter.
He says coronavirus changes were impossible not to notice.
“It’s quite different with the pandemic going on. We have to wear masks and gloves. I mean for me it’s very I’ma say uncomfortable," says Gayle.
Sneeze guards kept poll workers and voters separated. Q-tips acted as fingers for voting machine touchscreens. All poll workers wore masks and sometimes even gloves. York County Board of Registration and Elections spokesperson Beth Covington says the extra equipment added extra challenges.
”It’s not a surprise it’s like that everywhere now but it’s good to see them taking extra steps to protect everybody," says Harrison Potts, another in-person voter.
Covington says the board went through a great deal to make sure voters like Potts felt safe. With half their poll workers dropping out because of coronavirus fears, they recruited county workers and high schoolers to fill the need. Then, the board made social distancing plans for certain locations. Voters say the efforts were noticed.
”I’m not nervous at all. I’ve got my mask on my hand sanitizer," explains Gayle. "We’re keeping it very safe right now.”
Though this primary looked different than ones in the past, the impact was the same: every vote still matters.
”It was really important to come out and vote today," says Potts.
Some people think the same precautions and challenges could happen in the November general election. Covington says she is not sure, but they are planning for it.
The June runoffs will be June 23rd. People will see the same safety precautions taken there too.
