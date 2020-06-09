City of Salisbury switching to Republic Services for recycling

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury Public Works Department will start the transition from Waste Management to Republic Services beginning on Monday, June 22, for residential recycling pickup within the city limits.
To ensure a smooth transition, here are the steps to take now and what to expect moving forward:
Starting on June 22 through July 3, residents should place their Waste Management recycling green cart with the yellow lid at the curb by 7 a.m. on their scheduled service day. After the green cart is emptied, it should be left at the curb to be collected later that day by Waste Management. Residents will then receive a Republic Service blue cart which should be delivered the next day.
If residents are out of town during the weeks of June 22, and July 3, please put the Waste Management recycling green cart at the curb and leave it there. This will ensure the cart will be collected and replaced during your absence.
Recycling service begins on Monday, July 6, under Republic Service. Resident recycle collection days will remain the same.
Along with the transition, starting on July 6, glass will no longer be collected in the single stream. Glass should be taken to one of the Rowan County drop off sites or can be placed in the trash.
For more information, visit: //salisburync.gov/recycle or call the Public Works office at (704) 638-5260. To view the Rowan County drop off sites, visit: rowancountync.gov/533/Recycling.
