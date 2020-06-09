Black Lives Matter mural being painted on uptown Charlotte street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Local artists are creating a Black Lives Matter mural on Tryon Street between Third and Fourth streets in uptown Charlotte.
The work got underway Tuesday morning. Each of the 16 artists involved, working in collaboration with the City of Charlotte, Charlotte Is Creative, Brand the Moth, and BLKMRKTCLT, will have paint their own vision for each letter.
The artists involved are:
- Dammit Wesley
- Dakotah Aiyanna
- Matthew Clayburn
- Abel Jackson
- Garrison Gist
- Owl & Arko
- Kyle Mosher
- Franklin Kernes
- Kiana Mui
- Marcus Kiser
- Georgie Nakima
- Zach McLean
- Frankie Zombie
- CHD:WCK!
- John Hairston
- Dari Calamari
The area will be closed through 7 p.m.
