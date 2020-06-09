BIG ROCK: Michael Jordan’s boat brings in 442.3-pound marlin

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Michael Jordan’s boat brought in a 442.3-pound big blue, one of four that have landed blue marlins this morning.
Today is the second day of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
'Catch 23' had boated a big blue just after noon.
Three other boats also caught marlins.
'Dancin' Outlaw' boated the first blue marlin of the day. It weighed 470.4-pounds, putting it in third place.
'Hammer Time' boated next at 10:30 a.m. That catch weighed 450.2-pounds.
Still on their way in is 'Reel Steel'.
There are currently 198 boats in the water. A total of 204 boats are participating in the tournament this year with a record purse of $3,343,975.
As of 10 a.m., 'The Predator' sits on top of the leaderboard with a 494-pound blue marlin.
The Fabulous Fisherman prize is still up for grabs. The first boat to bring in a big blue over 500 pounds will take home $552,500.
