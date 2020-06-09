Authorities cautioning public after officer finds Portuguese man o’ war on Sullivan’s Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Town officials are cautioning the public after a Portuguese man o’war was found on Sullivan’s Island on Tuesday.
Town Administrator Andy Benke said earlier this afternoon a Sullivan’s Island Police Officer saw a Portuguese man o’ war that washed ashore in the vicinity of Station 15 Street.
“There were no other man o’ wars observed and no stings reported,” Benke said." The hydrozoan was removed from the beach and properly disposed."
Authorities say if a man o’ war is observed you are urged to call an officer through Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
“In the coming weeks beach visitors should exercise caution in the ocean and on the beach to avoid contact with the Portuguese man o’war,” town officials said.
Last week there were reports of the man o’war on Folly Beach.
Town officials say if you’re stung by one, the suggested remedy is to rinse immediately with salt water to wash away any microscopic nematocysts.
