Blue sedan being sought in north Charlotte hit-and-run

A Dodge Avenger was traveling at a high rate of speed on Beatties Ford Road when it struck the back of a Honda CRV, police say. The vehicles became attached and the driver of the Dodge jumped out and began running from the scene. Police say the driver of the Honda steered right to separate the vehicles and the unoccupied Dodge then traveled off and struck a Chrysler Aspen that was traveling north on Beatties Ford Road.