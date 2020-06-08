Blue sedan being sought in north Charlotte hit-and-run

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A vehicle is being sought in a north Charlotte hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say three separate vehicles crashed on Beatties Ford Road near Cindy Lane just before 11 p.m. Sunday.
A Dodge Avenger was traveling at a high rate of speed on Beatties Ford Road when it struck the back of a Honda CRV, police say. The vehicles became attached and the driver of the Dodge jumped out and began running from the scene. Police say the driver of the Honda steered right to separate the vehicles and the unoccupied Dodge then traveled off and struck a Chrysler Aspen that was traveling north on Beatties Ford Road.
The driver of the Dodge jumped on the hood of a blue sedan, police say and “rode the hood” before falling off and getting struck by the vehicle. Police say the blue sedan, which may be a Volkswagen Passat, did not remain on scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or who many have information about the Volkswagen is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
