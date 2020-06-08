Two men face charges in death of man found fatally shot in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men are facing charges in connection to the death of 31-year-old Oscar Steele, who was found shot dead in a southeast Charlotte parking lot last week.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to Oak Arbor Lane around 12:49 a.m. om June 3 in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers arrived to find a man, later identified as Steele, shot in a parking lot. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Monday, police announced they were charging Kareem Lamonthay Johnson, 22, and Karnell Antonio Lawrence, 20, in the case. Johnson was issued a warrant for murder and Lawrence was issued a warrant for accessory after the fact to murder.
The suspects were located in Texarkana, Arkansas. They are both pending extradition back to North Carolina.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
