Tropical humidity will bring downpours this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a relatively rain-free weekend with highs in the lower 90s both days, we’ll shift gears this week to a more active thunderstorm pattern. The humidity level is already sky-high and it will remain that way most of this week.
There does not appear to be a huge trigger for thundershowers today – maybe a 30% chance in any given neighborhood – but that changes during the midweek period as a front closes in on the region from the west.
Afternoon temperatures will settle in the mid to upper 80s and consistently stay there much of the week. Tuesday through Thursday will feature daily chances – in the 50%-60% range - for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Even though no organized severe weather is expected, a few stronger storms could develop any day, with torrential rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds possible right through Thursday.
Much lower rain chances are expected Friday and Saturday as the front is forecast to push to our east. Afternoon temperatures are likely to hold in the seasonal mid to upper 80s.
Keep cool and have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
