Three kids aged 12 and under accused of causing $50K in damage at Altus school

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police say three juveniles, all 12 years of age and under, caused at least $50,000 in damage to the Altus Intermediate School.
According to Police Chief Tim Murphy, on Sunday afternoon the three kids, aged 6, 8 and 12, were taken into custody for allegedly breaking into the school and causing extensive damage.
Surveillance video reportedly shows the kids breaking in through a glass door before damaging computers, dumping paint on the floors and walls, using fire extinguishers and damaging doors and windows inside the school.
Chief Murphy says the damage could exceed $50,000.
The three children were turned over to their parents.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.