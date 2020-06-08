Thousands call to ‘defund’ police department, march to end racism on Day 11 of Charlotte protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of protesters stood outside of Charlotte’s Government Center demanding change.
Among those demanded changes, aside from the ending racism and police brutality, was to “defund” the police department.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said at Monday’s city council meeting that she thought there were about 3,000 people outside of the building.
A group of protesters pushed for city council to defund Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The group got involved in a scuffle with CMPD Capt. Brad Koch, who was taunted before being shoved by a demonstrator, according to a video shared by news partner Spectrum News.
The video then showed Koch and protesters tussling on the ground.
Thousands of protesters continued marching through uptown Charlotte on the 11th-straight day of demonstrations.
Chants “No justice, no peace” was shouted. People carried signs that said “Black Lives Matter” and “Enough is Enough.”
Protesters have rallied in Charlotte each day since May 29 in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police officers, was memorialized on Saturday at his birthplace in Raeford, North Carolina.
He will be laid to rest on Tuesday in Houston, where he was raised.
Floyd’s death caused outrage across the country, and prompted protests by people demanding the end of social injustice and racism.
